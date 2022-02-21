3 Must-Know Tips Before Using Microcurrent Devices For Healthy Skin

When I was a teen and getting my first lessons in skin care, “at-home facial tools” meant spinning face brushes and pore strips. Now people are purchasing glowing LED face masks, buzzing massagers, microdermabrasion pens, microneedling, and (gasp!) even injectables to use sans professional. While I’m usually one to default to a trained esthetician or dermatologist, there are certain tools on the market I feel comfortable using in the comfort of my own home. One such example? Microcurrent devices.

However, my stamp of approval comes with a huge caveat: if you choose to invest in an at-home microcurrent tool—it needs to be high quality, and you need to know what you’re doing. That’s why I spent a whole episode of Clean Beauty School talking about it with biomedical engineer and holistic skin care expert Pooja Johari, M.S., founder of 7E Wellness. We go over lots of microcurrent info in the episode, so be sure to give it a listen for all the relevant info—but in the meantime, here are the three most pressing takeaways.