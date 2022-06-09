Essentially, a microcurrent facial is like strength training for your skin. “It stimulates the facial muscles underneath the skin, which will help to improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles,” says celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. An esthetician will use a handheld, electromagnetic device that send gentle jolts of energy to stimulate your skin cells—this, in turn, can “exercise” the facial muscles and make them appear more toned and lifted.

It all has to do with a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which acts as your body’s natural energy currency. "What we do with microcurrent is replenish and boost the ATP and therefore, the collagen and elastin,” biomedical engineer and holistic skin care expert Pooja Johari, M.S., says in an episode of Clean Beauty School.

Now, some spa menus might include microcurrent in “firming” or “sculpting” facials, along with other vibration therapy tools (like Darden’s Facial Sculpting Wand) and face massage techniques. But unlike lymphatic drainage facials, which activate your body’s natural detoxification process, microcurrent uses electrical energy to stimulate the skin. “So it's more precise and targeted, resulting in a higher stimulation of collagen and elastin cells than traditional methods,” says Frankie Garcia, esthetician at Face Haus.