When it comes to at-home facials, we typically recommend leaving the more intense treatments to the pros (extractions, microneedling, and the like). But microcurrent is one of the few methods you can safely replicate at home; these at-home tools won't be as strong as professional-grade microcurrent devices, but they can still yield amazing results, says Akram. "Results are still immediate for at-home devices, but even better when combined with monthly facials," she says.