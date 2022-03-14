A lymphatic drainage facial is associated with many skin care benefits—but it should not be confused with a basic facial massage. In fact, lymphatic massage has actually been used as a centuries-old medicinal practice, as the lymphatic system is part of the immune system. So if you’re immunocompromised in any way, please speak with a doctor before deciding to manipulate this essential network.

On that note, allow us to re-emphasize how important it is to find the right professional. “We suggest finding an esthetician trained in this type of treatment,” says esthetician Darya Rzaca, co-founder of Atelier Beauté. “It consists in pressing and rubbing the skin through the use of specific techniques and specialized movements to push the accumulated fluid under it,” which requires a very practiced hand.

As for the service itself, it likely won’t require any downtime on the skin care front. “The only thing that comes to my head with lymphatic drainage is that it can leave you feeling exhausted,” says esthetician Aneta Zuraw, co-founder of Atelier Beauté. After all, it takes work for your body to flush out all of that accumulated waste! That said, you may need to rest for the day—it might not be best to jump into any strenuous activity. It’s more common after a full-body lymphatic drainage massage, but an important warning nonetheless for facials, too.

Says Akram, you also want to make sure to drink plenty of water post-treatment—after those excess fluids get released from the tissues, you want to continue to flush them out of the body. Yes, that means a few more trips to the bathroom, but it’s the only way the waste can truly exit.