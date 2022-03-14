As for the service itself, it likely won't require any downtime on the skin care front. "The only thing that comes to my head with lymphatic drainage is that it can leave you feeling exhausted," says esthetician Aneta Zuraw, co-founder of Atelier Beauté. After all, it takes work for your body to flush out all of that accumulated waste! That said, you may need to rest for the day—it might not be best to jump into any strenuous activity. It's more common after a full-body lymphatic drainage massage but an important warning nonetheless for facials, too.