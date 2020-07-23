When you think about getting a massage, benefits like relaxation and muscle relief may come to mind. But what about a massage that may support a stronger immune system and more muscle tone? Well, those are some of the potential benefits of a lymphatic drainage massage.

This type of massage has been popularized recently as a way to reduce bloat and and flush out toxins, but it's actually been used as a medicinal practice for some time. And unlike some over-hyped beauty and wellness treatments, there’s actually a good amount of science behind lymphatic massages. To get the scoop, mbg tapped a few experts to learn about the technique, and if it's actually legitimate.