When you think of rubbing your breasts there are two things that likely come to mind: Intimacy and breast cancer self-exams. But the truth is, massaging your breasts has some major health benefits, not to mention it’s a great form of self-care. Yes, in addition to your face mask, mani/pedi, and head-to-toe exfoliation, you’ll want to add your breasts to that #SelfcareSunday checklist.

“Breast massage can potentially improve circulation, relieve pain and swelling, reduce tension and stress, and aid with breastfeeding,” says licensed massage therapist Ben Brown, LMT. “Plus, self-massage can center your mind, care for your body, and bring an overall sense of well-being.”

Think of all the good feels you get with a full-body massage, well breast massage gives similar results, plus targeted benefits. You can get a professional breast massage with consent, but it's also possible to perform one on yourself at-home with a few tips from experts.