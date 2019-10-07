Oxytocin: It's Not Just The 'Love' Hormone After All

There's still a lot to learn about oxytocin's effect on the body and brain.

One thing that we know about oxytocin is that it is closely associated with stress and anxiety. When we're especially happy (like when we're feeling head-over-heels in love), we're brimming with oxytocin. But when people are stressed, they also exhibit increased levels of oxytocin. How can this possibly be? More oxytocin when we're feeling great and when we're feeling quite the opposite? It seems like a paradox, but it's really not.

What it comes down to is that oxytocin levels are correlated with feelings of well-being. Assume that you have a base level of oxytocin when things are just OK—not great but not bad either. When something great happens and your oxytocin levels rise as a result, you feel awesome. In those cases, the people who feel the best and have the happiest things happening in their lives (like people who are in love or new parents who are bonding with a baby) will have the biggest boost of oxytocin. In periods of intense stress, however, the body also might be triggered to produce extra oxytocin above and beyond that base level to stave off the negative effects of stress.

Researchers have different hypotheses about why this might be. One school of thought suggests that the body increases oxytocin during stress to help us stand our ground during moments that would normally trigger flight or fight. During childbirth, there are plenty of reasons to be stressed, but neither running away nor fighting back against what's happening would be at all useful for addressing it. The same effect might be triggered by stressful events for which societal conventions don't encourage flight or fight. During a critical review at work, for example, it's not considered appropriate to bolt out of your boss's office or to haul off and punch him. Infusing your bloodstream with extra oxytocin might be your body's way of helping you stay put and tolerate stress.

Another theory suggests that during times of anxiety or depression, the body might produce more oxytocin in order to encourage social bonding. Elevated levels of the hormone might prompt anxious or depressed people to seek out human contact, which would alleviate stress caused by social deficits, or explain why you feel good when surrounded by supportive friends.

On the happy side of the oxytocin equation, studies have shown increased levels of the hormone to be correlated with higher reports of life satisfaction and lower levels of depression. What's not clear, however, is whether the correlation is also proof of causation. It remains to be seen if producing more oxytocin makes people happier or if happier people just naturally produce more oxytocin.

Oxytocin also has other positive effects on the brain. Taking extra oxytocin has been shown to improve self-image and people's perception of their own personalities. Increased oxytocin is also associated with an array of happy feelings, like warmth, trust, and openness.

There is also research that suggests oxytocin may make us better at reading the facial expressions of others and that it might increase empathy. In adults diagnosed with autism or Asperger's disorder, oxytocin injections can help improve speech comprehension and the ability to identify emotional content. Studies have also shown a correlation between low levels of oxytocin and autism in children.