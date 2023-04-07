9 Healthy Reasons To Have More Orgasms

Regular sex modulates your immune system, and it makes sense considering women who have more sex shift their immune system to be conception-ready—a state that carries on throughout pregnancy. Dialing down stress also means fewer bouts of colds and flu. One meta-analysis of more than 300 studies over 30 years found what you already know: Chronic stress can also crash2 your immune system. The feel-good hormones that an orgasm releases become the perfect way to dial down that stress and boost your immune system.