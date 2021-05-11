Most people probably think of their sex life and their beauty regimen as two completely separate self-care practices. But as it turns out, the two actually go hand-in-hand.

The increase in the hormone estrogen through orgasm, as well as the physical activity involved in sex, can promote healthy skin, hair, and overall healthy aging. We chatted with holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., to explain some of the beauty benefits of sex: