"Without estrogen's influence to help produce hyaluronic acid and collagen, the skin loses its firmness and begins to sag; fine lines, wrinkles, and jowls appear; and pores and pigmentation become more prominent," Barr says. "In fact, studies show that women's skin loses about 30% of its collagen during the first five years of menopause8 and about 2% of their collagen every year after for the next 20 years," she adds.