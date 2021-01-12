Yes, Sexual Self-Esteem Is A Thing: How To Boost It, From A Sex Therapist

While many people can recognize when they're struggling with their confidence, people often neglect to consider their feelings around their sexual self.

As humans, we are sexual beings, regardless of how we feel about sex or sexuality. You are a whole person made up of many parts, and your sexual self is an important piece of who you are.

It's important to integrate your sexual self into your whole self. Yet many people struggle with connecting with this area of themselves because of their low sexual self-esteem.