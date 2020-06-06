Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try

If you've never had an orgasm to the best of your memory or knowledge, you're not alone. About 9% of women have never had an orgasm1 , according to research. That's one in 10. I refer to such women as pre-orgasmic, because they have not climaxed yet. The good news is, virtually all women can learn how to orgasm. It's just about figuring out what their unique barriers to orgasm are, removing those barriers, and learning a different way to stimulate themselves. Below are a few important steps to learning how to orgasm when you've never had an orgasm before: