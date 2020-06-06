 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sex
Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try
|
Expert Reviewed Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try

Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Written by Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., is a freelance writer and mindfulness coach based in Sydney. She has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught workshops, talks, and retreats on sexuality and personal development.
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Expert review by Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Clinical Sexologist & Psychotherapist
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST, is a clinical sexologist and psychotherapist with 12 years of clinical experience. She is a licensed counselor in California, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. She is also a certified sex therapist, certified addiction professional, and president of the Therapy Department, a private practice in Orange County that provides counseling services throughout the United States.
Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try

Photo by Jacqui Miller / Stocksy

Last updated on June 6, 2020

If you've never had an orgasm to the best of your memory or knowledge, you're not alone. About 9% of women have never had an orgasm, according to research. That's one in 10. I refer to such women as pre-orgasmic, because they have not climaxed yet. The good news is, virtually all women can learn how to orgasm. It's just about figuring out what their unique barriers to orgasm are, removing those barriers, and learning a different way to stimulate themselves. Below are a few important steps to learning how to orgasm when you've never had an orgasm before:

1. Release the pressure.

For many women who struggle to reach orgasm, there can be feelings of shame, disappointment, and frustration. They may feel disconnected from themselves sexually or deficient somehow. The absence of orgasm (also known as anorgasmia) can catalyze feelings of inadequacy and anxiety.

But shame, inadequacy, and anxiety are themselves huge barriers to orgasm. That means part of learning to reach orgasm is releasing the expectations we're placing on ourselves to have them. Not all sex needs to include orgasms. Instead, focus your sexual experiences on feeling the most pleasure possible. If you're having fun and feeling good, that's what matters.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Watch what you put in your mouth.

Your overall physical health can affect your libido as well as your hormones, all of which affect your ability to climax. Functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, notes low iron, adrenal fatigue, gut problems, and insufficient healthy fats as just a few of many causes of low sex drive that can be addressed through adjusting your diet.

Low libido can also be tied to hormonal imbalances. Some medications like antidepressants or birth control pills can also reduce key arousal-related hormonal functions. Check your medications, and talk to your doctor about swapping meds to see if this improves your arousal and sensation.

3. Prioritize stress relief.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Beat the bloat & feel and look your best.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

Commit yourself to some kind of stress relief routine, and really commit! Stress makes the body produce cortisol, and cortisol interrupts all the happy hormones of sexual arousal. When we're stressed during sex, we also tend to get too much in our heads instead of focusing on our bodies, which is key to experiencing pleasure. We might also subconsciously tense up our muscles around the pelvic floor, and it's the contraction and release of those muscles that are key to producing orgasm.

Find ways to de-stress, especially around the experience of intimacy. Go slowly. Make sure you feel safe and have a strong sexual connection with your partner. (Here are a few ways to make sex better for women, in general.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Retrain your brain to view orgasms differently.

In the absence of physical constrictions or hormonal issues, orgasm is largely about the brain. It's all about arousal, after all. Unfortunately, emotional and psychological patterning can block the arousal-to-orgasm trajectory. You may know the feeling of being in the bedroom and suddenly getting distracted by an email you forgot to send or a fight you had with a family member. This effect is especially intense when there is a history of sexual abuse, trauma, or shame associated with physical intimacy.

The important thing here is that because of the brain's neuroplasticity, our bodies and neural networks can be retrained. So consider what makes you feel aroused, and identify what path your arousal takes. Does it peak, then stop? Does it fizzle out? Does it never get liftoff?

Find a metaphor for what you'd like to happen instead. For example, if your arousal just suddenly stops mid-coitus, you might imagine instead the nonstop, exhilarating loss of control, akin to how you might feel on a roller coaster. Once you find the metaphor that you want, try meditating—or better yet, masturbating—while imagining your metaphor for orgasm.

5. Masturbate, masturbate, masturbate.

Focus on having an orgasm with yourself before you worry about involving a partner, as having an orgasm with a partner is a whole different thing. You're worried about trying to please the other person, you might be dealing with self-consciousness about your orgasm abilities, and you may not be doing the type of sexual acts that actually get you off. (Note: Most women will not reach orgasm from vaginal penetration alone. Clitoral stimulation is almost always necessary. Vibrators help a lot.)

Get yourself on a steady diet of exploratory self-pleasure at least once a week. Ditch the goal of having orgasms during this, too. Just pay attention to how you feel, where you feel sensation, and what thoughts or stimuli most put you in the mood. Pleasure is the goal, not orgasms.

Here are a few ways to make masturbation feel better, plus a guide to tantric masturbation, which is a more intentional and sensory way of masturbating.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Get some extra help.

Finally, don't be afraid to work with a practitioner who is experienced in coaching you toward feeling pleasure. Sex therapists, coaches, and educators frequently work with women who struggle with reaching orgasm, so there are many people who are totally equipped to help you get over the hill.

With time, focus, and ample self-love, amazing things can happen.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., is a freelance writer and mindfulness coach based in Sydney. She has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught workshops, talks, and retreats on sexuality and...

More On This Topic

Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Love

45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/never-had-an-orgasm-things-to-try

Your article and new folder have been saved!