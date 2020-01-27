Box breathing: If having a more specific breathing pattern is helpful for you, Candice Smith, M.Ed., chief intimacy officer with Tango, recommends starting with box breathing, which entails following a pattern of fours. Breathe in for a count of four, hold for four, breathe out for four, hold for four. "Continue this for at least four rounds, as long as you feel like counting," she says. "It will help quiet your mind, make you more present, and keep your mind from wandering to other things."