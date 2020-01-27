According to Carrellas, masturbating tantrically counts as medabation (no, not a typo!). Medabation is the love child of masturbating and meditating. Knowing that, you shouldn't be surprised to learn that the first step in actually getting into it is to breathe. "Breathing can take us to another world; it can move energy throughout our body," she says.

Not just any ol' breathing will have this power. "It should be a kind of conscious breathing that's more full and deep than usual," she says.

Box breathing: If having a more specific breathing pattern is helpful for you, Candice Smith, M.Ed., chief intimacy officer with Tango, recommends starting with box breathing, which entails following a pattern of fours. Breathe in for a count of four, hold for four, breathe out for four, hold for four. "Continue this for at least four rounds, as long as you feel like counting," she says. "It will help quiet your mind, make you more present, and keep your mind from wandering to other things."

If you're new to breathwork, counting your breaths may feel distracting. If that happens, Smith recommends moving into long, even breaths. "As you breathe, think about the sensation of the breath: how it feels entering your lungs, the sensation of the air entering and leaving your nostrils," she says.