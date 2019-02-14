9 Women Describe Their Most Indulgent Self-Pleasure Rituals

"I don't have a ritual for masturbation, per se, but it's definitely something I try to do regularly as a way to relieve stress when I'm really wound up. I never really thought about this way until recently, but I think masturbation, for me, is similar to meditation, in that it's something that helps me clear my head. I don't really think about anything when I do it, not even sexual fantasies most of the time. I just kind of lose myself in the feeling and the release I feel afterward." —Alexandra, 25