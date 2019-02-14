9 Women Describe Their Most Indulgent Self-Pleasure Rituals

Although considered less of a taboo, self-pleasure is still a touchy subject (pun intended).

According to the results of a survey conducted by AsapScience in 2015, 72 percent of women have masturbated in their lifetime. Wendy Strgar, founder and CEO of Good Clean Love and author of Sex That Works, tells mbg that masturbation is widely considered the "cornerstone of sexuality," and as research shows, the reputation clearly stands. Solo sex is an opportunity to explore the body we've been given, to identify what makes us tick, and because knowledge is power, it can also amplify our experience with a partner.

But masturbating isn't just a sexual practice; there are also many health benefits to self-pleasuring on a regular basis. Masturbation can be a stress reliever, promote better sleep, and can even be used as a form of meditation. When we have an orgasm, we get a rush of oxytocin and endorphins that puts us in a good mood and can even relieve some physical pain.

"I often say that you can't be fully well without being sexually well," Strgar writes. "[For example] we often don't realize how closely correlated sexual satisfaction is with pain relief, but the cascade of hormones released in orgasm can diminish discomfort caused by everything from sore joints to menstrual cramps to headaches."

Despite all these positive benefits, there's still something of a hush-hush when it comes to masturbation. But the more we talk about it, the more we can bust that archaic taboo. The truth is, there's nothing at all embarrassing or shameful about treating yourself well and giving your body pleasure. It can, in fact, be a true act of self-care and a real ritual—involved, intentional, and luxurious.

To celebrate the magic of masturbation, we asked nine real women to describe their most indulgent self-pleasure rituals for when they really want to make a night of it. Here's what they told us.