Your environment isn't only physical; it's also mental. To take your sex life to the next level, you must bring that intention to your sexual experiences and into your spaces as well.

Form your intention with an affirmation called sankalpa. Sankalpa is a Sanskrit word meaning "the seed of your intention." If you're single and have been attracting all the wrong people, you might set an intention to find a committed partner. Your affirmation could be, "I'm in a committed relationship with a person who loves me for who I am." If you're in a long-term relationship and have hit some dry spells, you might be seeking more passion. Your affirmation could be, "I have sex with my partner every day."

It doesn't matter what your intention is, as long as it's personal and meaningful to you. You have to be clear on what you want to start to attract it. To bring it into the physical, write your affirmation on a piece of paper and put it in a special place—somewhere visible—wherever that may be for you. Your intention is a promise you make to yourself, your affirmation is inviting it in, and putting it somewhere significant acts as your daily reminder.

Just like a seed, your intention is fragile. It will only grow if you feed it.