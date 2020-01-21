Creating a sacred space is one of the most important steps for practicing tantric sex, and it also goes a long way toward enhancing any sexual encounter. Creating an intimate environment can help you and your partner get in the mood for sex, which is especially helpful if one person has a lower libido or tends to need a certain context to get themselves turned on. Here's exactly how to create a romantic bedroom for a more intimate sexual experience, focusing on appealing to all five senses through the lens of tantra.