The 5 Romantic Archetypes: Which One Are You + What Does It Mean For Your Relationships?

You might not realize it, but you have a romantic blueprint. We all do. It's one of five romantic archetypes. You might be the Madonna type, who's all about loving and giving. Or, you could be the opposite, the Cool Girl, who is more about loyalty and trust.

In order to have the most fulfilling love life possible, you need to identify which romantic archetype you align with and which love language you speak. You might relate to elements of all five of the archetypes, but we each have one that is more prominent than the others. Knowing your romantic archetype gives you valuable information about how you're wired to give and receive love.

If you don't understand how you tick, how can your partner know what makes you happy? Once you figure out who you are and what you need in a relationship, you can give this valuable information to your partner...and vice versa.