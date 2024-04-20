Advertisement
This Tiny Toy Brings Mind-Blowing Orgasms (Even For A Skeptic Like Me)
I’ve come (pun intended) a long way since buying my first vibrator ten years ago. After testing and reviewing 20+ sex toys of all shapes and sizes, I've learned a lot about what my body likes and what makes a vibrator worth the spend.
One type of toy that experts say is particularly great for exploring your body is the wand vibrator; but in the past I’ve shied away from these bulky, rumbly, and often expensive toys.
That is, until I was given the opportunity to test the Magic Wand Micro from Babeland. This tiny $65 toy just changed my entire perspective on wand vibrators—and it did so by serving up mind-blowing orgasms.
Why I tried the Magic Wand Micro
A wand skeptic: I was drawn to the Micro for it's sleek design. The compact toy doesn't look like those aforementioned bulky vibrators; it's just 4.5 inches long (slightly shorter than the length of my iPhone) with a white and baby blue design that's more aesthetically pleasing than any wand I've seen.
Time-tested: Magic Wand is not a new name in the sex toy game. Women have sworn by the brand's OG plug-in device for over 50 years—and the Micro packs all all the Magic Wand vibes into a much smaller size.
Orgasms do the body (and the mind) good: I used to think self pleasure just felt great—but orgasms have a slew of science-backed benefits. Think: better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and glowing skin.
Trouble getting there: One study of more than 50,000 people found that heterosexual women only reported orgasm from sexual interactions 65% of the time3, while men reported 95%. And there are plenty of women who have never orgasmed at all, oftentimes because they haven't discovered what they like.
Could the Magic Wand Micro be the tool that helps you discover deeper, benefit-packed pleasure? It certainly brought the heat for me.
What I love about the Magic Wand Micro
- Instant pleasure: I tested the Magic Wand Micro for two weeks, and it never failed to bring me an orgasm (and that's not something I can say for every toy I've tested). Being a clitoral stimulator, the pleasure is practically instant; this thing can take me from zero to turned-on within seconds.
- Something for everyone: One thing I've learned from my years interviewing experts and writing about sex is that every person has different needs and preferences. Ergo, you'll never find me raving about a sex toy that's not designed for versatility—and, with three vibration patterns and four intensities, the Micro is highly customizable.
- Discover your body: The easy-to-use design combined with its versatility makes this compact toy the perfect avenue to discovery your body and learn what you like.
- Unexpected power: For a device so small, the Micro packs a big punch. Yes, it will feel less powerful than the highest settings on a full-size wand—but even on the lower intensities I was floored by the power (in the best way possible).
- It goes on and on: Arguably a huge selling point for the Micro versus the Original Magic Wand is that this one is wire-free. I often feel like my wireless sex toys live on the charger, but the Micro has a whopping 3-hour battery life.
- Travel companion: Why should your pleasure pause while you're on the go? Take the small size, wireless design, impressive battery life, and guaranteed orgasms, and you've got yourself an exceptional travel buddy.
What I'd change about the Magic Wand Micro
Prepare to get wet. I was surprised to find out the Magic Wand Micro is not waterproof or splash-proof. If you're someone who prefers to take your pleasure into the tub or shower, this does set some limitations in terms of the fun you can have with it.
Is there a mute button? Because this thing is rumbly. Personally, I think the volume is worth the reward—but if you live with roommates you'll want to plan your sessions accordingly.
- Materials: Silicone / ABS
- Size: 4.5" x 1.3"
- Battery Life: 180 minutes
- Vibration patterns: 3
- Vibration intensities: 4
- Waterproof: No
The takeaway
The benefits of regular orgasms go well beyond just feeling good—and the Magic Wand Micro helped me discover my body in a whole new way.
Whether you've never had an orgasm or you're just wanting to experience pleasure deeper than before, this tiny device is for you—and you can grab it on Babeland with the rest of the Magic Wand line.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel