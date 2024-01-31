The G-spot becomes enlarged when you're aroused, so remember, take your time and get turned on first. It can help to use your fingers to locate it first so you have an idea of where you're going. Add some lube into the mix before you go in with your vibrator. Angle the vibrator so the curved side is pointed up and will stimulate the G-spot. From there, you can experiment with different positions to help you "hit the spot," such as doggy-style. The G-spot isn't very far from the vaginal opening, so work with steady pressure and short thrusts.