The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches

If you're looking for more sexy LDR solutions, the fun doesn't have to stop at sex toys. Virtual sex is an evergreen standby: Consider peeking through our guide to phone sex and guide to sexting for ideas, which you also pair with mutual masturbation with or without toys.

Brown also recommends a game called The And, which can be played over the phone, FaceTime, or Zoom. "It's a wonderful intimacy builder and a good way for people to stay deeply connected," she says. And to spice up your virtual date nights, Stewart adds that watching porn you both like together "can be tantalizing."

Long-distance relationships aren't easy, but now more than ever before, we can connect quite intimately from anywhere. And while it may not be the same as seeing your partner in person, these long-distance toys and activities offer a great alternative in the meantime.