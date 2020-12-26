The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches

9 Long-Distance Sex Toys To Try, Recommended By Experts
Once upon a time, if you and your partner were long distance, there weren't many options for intimacy besides phone sex or a racy email. But today, there are more and more high-tech sex toys that allow your sex life to go the distance thanks to remote app controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Which ones are best, you ask? To find out, we consulted sex coaches for their top picks for long-distance sex toys.
Products to try.
1. We-Vibe Sync
Sex coach and certified sexologist Gigi Engle recommends the We-Vibe Sync remote vibrator for its user-friendliness. "It's really intuitive and comes with an app so you can control it from anywhere," she notes. The dual-stimulation vibrator is designed to be worn during penetrative sex for simultaneous G-spot and external clitoris action, and it's also adjustable to fit different bodies and desired angles. The app lets a partner control the vibrations of the toy from afar.
Sync by We-Vibe, $149
2. Titan & Cliona Couples Set
KIIROO is a favorite brand of sex educator Dirty Lola, who tells mbg their couples' sex toy sets "are able to respond and react to how the others are being used." This set includes a stroker for a partner with a penis and an internal toy for vaginal use, which can connect and sync with each other. Pretty revolutionary, if you ask us.
Titan & Cliona Couples Set by KIIROO, $229
3. Phoenix Neo Bullet Vibrator
Sexologist and sex educator Marla Renee Stewart recommends Svakom's Connexion Series for long-distance couples, like this vibrator that can be synced anywhere through an app. "You can engage in some mutual masturbation while the toys sync with your favorite porn for an interactive experience! Your partner can also control the toy from anywhere," she says.
Phoenix Neo Bullet Vibrator by Svakom, $109
4. We-Vibe Wand
Stewart also recommends We-Vibe's Wand massager, which can also be controlled by partners from afar. "For those vulvas that like lots of pressure, this is perfect for you," she says. "It can connect with the We-Connect app [and] is also adaptable with custom attachments if you want to enhance your play!"
Wand by We-Vibe, $179
5. Esca 2 Interactive Bullet Vibe
This vibrator offers quite the interactive experience. It lights up "to the pattern of the vibes, which gives the viewer a visual representation of the sensation their partner is having," certified sex therapist Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., tells mbg. Plus, it can be controlled through an app, which also features chat and photo sharing.
Esca 2 by OhMiBod, $129
6. We-Vibe Moxie
Nelson also recommends We-Vibe's Moxie vibrator—which is super discreet, btw. "Your partner sends a buzz whenever they're thinking of you," she says. "You share control of the vibe with the We-Connect app, and it vibrates to the sound of your voice or to your favorite music."
Moxie by We-Vibe, $129
7. Max 2 and Nora Couples Set
This couples' set also comes with an app that allows your partner to control the toys, sex educator Portia Brown tells mbg. "[Lovense] toys can respond to music, and their matching toys respond to each other," she says, adding, "It is very heteronormative, but same-gender couples can make it work as well."
Max 2 and Nora Long Distance Set by Lovense, $190
8. Onyx+ Pearl2 Couples Set
Another KIIROO set for couples is their Onyx+ Pearl2 set. You can control your partner's G-spot vibrator (the Pearl2) from the touch-sensitive pad on the automatic penis masturbator (the Onyx+). And just an FYI, they make couples' sets for gay couples as well. "I tend to tell folks to get what fits their needs," Lola tells mbg.
Onyx+ Pearl2 Couples Set by KIIROO, $289
9. We-Vibe Melt
And lastly, Brown also suggests the We-Vibe Melt: "This toy is a clit vibe/air pulse technology toy. It's great on its own, but it can also be controlled from afar via an app that allows you or your partner to create unique pulsations," she says.
Melt by We-Vibe, $149
Other ways to keep the magic alive.
If you're looking for more sexy LDR solutions, the fun doesn't have to stop at sex toys. Virtual sex is an evergreen standby: Consider peeking through our guide to phone sex and guide to sexting for ideas, which you also pair with mutual masturbation with or without toys.
Brown also recommends a game called The And, which can be played over the phone, FaceTime, or Zoom. "It's a wonderful intimacy builder and a good way for people to stay deeply connected," she says. And to spice up your virtual date nights, Stewart adds that watching porn you both like together "can be tantalizing."
Long-distance relationships aren't easy, but now more than ever before, we can connect quite intimately from anywhere. And while it may not be the same as seeing your partner in person, these long-distance toys and activities offer a great alternative in the meantime.
