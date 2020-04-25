How To Have Great Phone Sex, Even If It's Not Usually Your Thing

Of course, the main objective of phone sex is for you and your partner to find pleasure together. If you’re game, definitely feel free to use whatever methods you need to get there—including your favorite toys within arm’s reach. “You can focus on both bodies or simply take turns getting one another off with your words,” says O’Reilly.

That said, there are many other benefits to phone sex, such as the simple connection and intimacy you get from a partner that isn’t physically near. You also shouldn’t feel pressured to get off if you’re not in the mood. Maybe you need a little more phone foreplay, or maybe you don’t feel you have adequate privacy to truly enjoy yourself. While you certainly shouldn’t feel obligated to get your partner off if you’re not in the mood, maybe you can enjoy helping your partner masturbate (via a story, a photo, or even a steamy audio note) even if you’re not going to do the same.

With more and more practice (and fun), you’ll likely grow more comfortable touching yourself to the sound of your partner’s voice—and using your voice to tell your partner exactly what you’re doing to yourself in great detail.