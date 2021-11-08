A Sex Therapist's Guide To Falling In Love With Your Masturbation Practice

Masturbation is a glorious experience to get to know your own body, how it works, and how to bring yourself pleasure.

And yet, it often feels like a weird taboo—even though most people are doing it. Most people have never really learned how to do it, why it's good for us, and what a healthy masturbation practice even looks like. Instead, it's typically done in secret, coated in a thick layer of shame, and often becomes a confusing topic of conversation when we enter into romantic relationships with other people.

Today, we're leaving all the shame outside of this conversation. We don't need it. Your masturbation practice should be all about fun, pleasure, and exploration.

You're likely here because you're now embarking on developing a masturbation practice. Maybe you're new to the game, or maybe this isn't your first rodeo. Wherever you are, here are some helpful tips to get the ball rolling and some insight into why your masturbation practice is important—because it really, really is: