"There's something about just letting our bodies move the way our bodies want to move, without judgment, without trying to do any choreography," Whitney says. "It just feels really, really good, especially in this day and age where we're so rigid with our bodies, with the way that we sit, with the way that we stand. There's so much rigidity. Dancing for me, it just feels like I give my body permission to do what it wants to do, to show up the way it wants to show up, to feel and emote in a way that it wants to feel and emote."