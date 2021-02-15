7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment

Exercises that target specific body zones like your core and legs are fantastic—but when you've only got a few minutes to sneak in some movement, full-body moves are golden.

Below, we've compiled some top-notch, full-body exercises from a few of our favorite fitness trainers. The best part? With these moves, you don't need any equipment (except, maybe a yoga mat for comfort) to get a phenomenal total-body burn.

String a few of these exercises together for a great full-body workout, add them to a bodyweight routine, or try one out whenever you need a quick movement break.