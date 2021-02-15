7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment

7 Full-Body Exercises To Try At Home, From Our Favorite Trainers
Exercises that target specific body zones like your core and legs are fantastic—but when you've only got a few minutes to sneak in some movement, full-body moves are golden.
Below, we've compiled some top-notch, full-body exercises from a few of our favorite fitness trainers. The best part? With these moves, you don't need any equipment (except, maybe a yoga mat for comfort) to get a phenomenal total-body burn.
String a few of these exercises together for a great full-body workout, add them to a bodyweight routine, or try one out whenever you need a quick movement break.
1. Mountain Climbers
- Start in a plank pose, with shoulders over wrists. Pull waist in, drag shoulder blades down the back, and engage the core.
- Fire up the belly by pulling one knee in, then the other. That's one rep. Continue for 2 minutes.
2. Half Pushup Hover
- Get into a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core.
- Bend your elbows, and slowly lower until your body is halfway toward the floor.
- Hold for a few breaths, then lower to the ground.
3. Single-Leg Tabletop Triceps Pushup
- Start on all fours, in a tabletop position. Stack the shoulders right on top of the hands, and your hips right over your knees.
- Extend one leg out, keeping it at hip height. Be sure the hips stay parallel. Keep your elbows pointed toward your knees.
- Inhale as you bend your elbows and bring your chest toward the floor. Go as far down as you can, try to line your nose up with your fingertips. Press the opposite shin into the ground.
- Engage your core, and slowly lift your chest back up to start. Keep your chest open, but don't arch your back. Repeat for 8 breaths.
4. Bird Dog
- Get on all fours, and place shins flat on the ground. Release your shoulder blades away from your ears.
- Inhale as your reach your right arm and left leg up, stretching away from your body. As you lift, don't arch your back or bring your leg too high. Tuck your pelvis and hug your abdominals in; squeeze your glutes for stability.
- Exhale as your return your arm and leg back to the ground.
- Repeat on the opposite side. Continue for 8 breaths.
5. Bird Dog In Knee Hover
- Start on all fours. Float your knees a couple of inches off the ground, and hold.
- Without shifting your hips, inhale and extend your right arm forward. Exhale as you crunch your abs and pull your elbow toward your torso. Reach it back out, then return it to the ground.
- Inhale as you extend your left leg out, squeeze through the glutes. Try not to lift your leg up much higher than your torso. Then exhale to curl your spine and crunch your body inward.
- Repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Continue for 8 breaths.
6. Skater
- Start in a standing position.
- Jump to the right, landing on your right foot, while lifting the left foot behind you.
- Immediately reverse the movement and repeat on the other side.
- Continue to jump from one side to the other for 2 minutes.
7. Jumping Jack
- Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, with arms at your sides.
- Raise your arms out to the sides and over your head. At the same time, jump your feet out so they're wider than hip-width apart.
- Quickly reverse the movement and return to start. That's one rep. Continue for 2 minutes.
