Social distancing and working from home have likely left many people sitting down way more than usual. And with gyms closed everywhere, it's time for at-home bodyweight exercises to have a moment in the spotlight.

The good news: You can get an incredible workout without using equipment. In fact, bodyweight workouts have been my go-to style of training for years, and they can be just as effective (if not more) than a standard gym routine when it comes to building strength and fitness.

The following home bodyweight workout should take you no more than 20 minutes to complete, and it'll work your entire body with a special focus on legs, glutes, and core. You can do it entirely equipment-free, or get creative and craft your own sandbags by filling up a backpack full of books and other heavy objects (dumbbells or other weights work, too).

For each move, complete three rounds with a minute of rest between each round: