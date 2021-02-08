When you imagine a classic "leg day" workout, it may conjure images of squat racks and heavy barbells. However, that's certainly not the only way to work your legs. In fact, you can activate your leg muscles and build strength with nothing but your own bodyweight (yes, seriously).

Let these 12 bodyweight leg exercises from some of our favorite trainers serve as proof that you can get a great lower body burn at home, without any equipment.

Combine a few of these exercises for a leg-specific workout, add them to a bodyweight routine, or simply rock one out for a bit of daily movement: