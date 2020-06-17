Understanding what it means to engage your core and actually knowing how to do it are totally different. So, what does it feel like?

“When the core is properly engaged, you’ll feel a lift in the center of the body,” Williams says. It will feel like an elongation in the spine." He says to think about stretching from the pelvis all the way to the top of the head.

After the lift comes a zip and then a tightening, Arrington says. “When it comes to the sensation, your belly button will draw a bit closer to your spine, the pelvic floor will lift upwards towards the crown of your head,” she says. “Your trunk will feel more rigid and you'll feel the pressure change internally as your muscles tighten.”

Breathing can also play a critical role in engaging the core. A focus on inhaling, exhaling, and regulating the breath can help muscle fatigue and performance, Williams explains. Try these five core-strengthening exercises to put your new knowledge to the test.