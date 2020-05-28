A strong core is crucial for everything you do in life—from walking, to picking up a grocery bag, to rocking a yoga flow. In order build a truly strong core, it's important to target each muscle group, including the obliques—those muscles that run along the sides of your torso. If you're ready to mix up your go-to core routine, showing these oft-neglected muscles a little extra love is a great choice.

To help you out, I've put together a bodyweight workout that targets your entire core with an emphasis on obliques. All you’ll need to do it is a mat and a small amount of space to complete these 10 oblique exercises. Try it at home or grab a friend and work your core outdoors in a park (socially-distanced, of course), and feel the burn!