mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Exercise Routine You Can Try At Home

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on HIIT and bodyweight fitness. She lives in Venice, California, and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Best Oblique Exercises with Krista Skylar

Graphic by mbg Creative / Krista Skylar

May 28, 2020 — 22:36 PM

A strong core is crucial for everything you do in life—from walking, to picking up a grocery bag, to rocking a yoga flow. In order build a truly strong core, it's important to target each muscle group, including the obliques—those muscles that run along the sides of your torso. If you're ready to mix up your go-to core routine, showing these oft-neglected muscles a little extra love is a great choice.

To help you out, I've put together a bodyweight workout that targets your entire core with an emphasis on obliques. All you’ll need to do it is a mat and a small amount of space to complete these 10 oblique exercises. Try it at home or grab a friend and work your core outdoors in a park (socially-distanced, of course), and feel the burn!

Summary

Time: 15-30 minutes
Equipment: Yoga mat
Instructions: For each exercise, do the indicated number of reps. Complete two to three rounds for each move, resting up to a minute in between each set.

1. Bent Knee Windshield Wipers 

Bent Knee Windshield Wipers

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your palms down by your side. Engage your core and lower your knees to one side with control. Raise back up to the starting position, then lower to the other side. For an added challenge, straighten your legs. That's one rep. Complete 10.

Article continues below

2. Split Leg V-Ups

Split Leg V-Ups

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your arms straight above your head and your legs straight. Pull your belly button towards the floor, then raise your right leg as you reach both arms towards your right foot at the same time. Lower back down then repeat on the left side. That's one rep. Complete 10.

3. Rowing Sit-Ups

Rowing Situps

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended. Engage your core, then raise your legs and arms together simultaneously, ending in a knee tuck. That's one rep. Complete 15.

Article continues below

4. Plank Hip Dips

Plank Hip Dips

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Get into a forearm plank with your shoulders directly over your elbows. Continue holding this position, then swivel your torso to one side, bringing your hip down until it touches the floor. Return to the top plank position then swivel your torso to the opposite side. Make sure to keep your core engaged and your hips from piking up. That's one rep. Complete 20.

5. Side Plank Crunches

Side Plank Crunches

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Get into a low side plank position with one foot on top of the other, engaging your core and glutes. Bend your top arm, then bring your top knee towards your top arm into a side crunch. Return to the starting position and repeat. Work both sides. That's one rep. Complete 10.

Article continues below

6. Starfishes

Starfishes

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your arms straight out by your side and your legs in a wide straddle. Simultaneously raise your arms and legs together as you curl up toward the ceiling, engaging your core as you do so. Lower back down to the starting position. That's one rep. Complete 10.

7. Punching Sit-Ups

Punching Sit-Ups

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your knees slightly bent in a butterfly position. Do a sit up as you throw a punch one time with each arm. Lower down and repeat. That's one rep. Complete 15.

Article continues below

8. Leg Lifts + Corkscrew

Leg Lifts + Corkscrew

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your legs straight up in the air and your hands flat to the floor by your sides. Lower your legs down until they’re just above the floor, keeping your core engaged and lower back pressed down into the floor. Raise your legs back up, twisting up and to one side in a corkscrew motion. That’s one rep. Complete 10, alternating directions.

9. V-Ups 

V-Ups

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Lie on your back with your arms and legs straight. Simultaneously raise your arms and legs as high as you can keeping them as straight as possible. Try and touch your feet to your hands before lowering back down and repeating. To make this exercise easier, tuck your knees toward your chest instead. That's one rep. Complete 10.

Article continues below

10. Plank Get Ups

Plank Get Ups

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Get into a plank position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Squeeze your abs and push through your shoulders. Lower down to your elbow on one side, then follow with the other side. Straighten one arm then the other until you're back in the starting plank position. Switch starting arms and repeat. That's one rep. Complete 10.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on high intensity interval training...

More On This Topic

Routines

6 Types Of Pushups & How They Strengthen Different Parts Of Your Body

Heather Marr
6 Types Of Pushups & How They Strengthen Different Parts Of Your Body
Routines

What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class

Jenny McCoy
What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class
$149.99

28 Days To Yoga Bliss

With Caley Alyssa
28 Days To Yoga Bliss
Functional Food

This Creamy, Easy-To-Make Nut Milk Is Ideal For Coffee (Or Ice Cream!)

Abby Moore
This Creamy, Easy-To-Make Nut Milk Is Ideal For Coffee (Or Ice Cream!)
Home

4 DIY Home Cleaners You Can Make Out Of Pantry Staples Right Now

Emma Loewe
4 DIY Home Cleaners You Can Make Out Of Pantry Staples Right Now
Personal Growth

6 Things To Consider Before Talking About Money With Loved Ones

Brianna Firestone
6 Things To Consider Before Talking About Money With Loved Ones
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Study Finds This Nut May Significantly Improve Your Heart Health

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Nut May Significantly Improve Your Heart Health
Beauty

How To Build A Skin Care Routine: The Correct Order To Layer Products

Alexandra Engler
How To Build A Skin Care Routine: The Correct Order To Layer Products
Personal Growth

How To Navigate The Pandemic, Based On Your Crisis Response Type

Sarah Regan
How To Navigate The Pandemic, Based On Your Crisis Response Type
Beauty

Clogged Pores? 4 DIY Blackhead Masks To Erase Those Pesky Plugs

Jamie Schneider
Clogged Pores? 4 DIY Blackhead Masks To Erase Those Pesky Plugs
Parenting

How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School
Personal Growth

Why WFH May Be Bad For Your Health & How To Fix It, According To An MD

Robin Berzin, M.D.
Why WFH May Be Bad For Your Health & How To Fix It, According To An MD
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-oblique-exercises

Your article and new folder have been saved!