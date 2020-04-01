A strong core is literally at the center of both inner and outer strength. Nearly every movement pattern in your body requires a strong and stable core. And not only that, but in many yogic traditions, confidence aligns with the solar plexus chakra, located just above the abdomen.

Confidence is, without a doubt, a trait that must be developed internally through self-love and respect. However, building a strong physical body can also help you feel powerful and confident. When we strengthen our bodies, aside from toning your form, you also overcome mental challenges and accomplish a goal for yourself.

Try this core-focused yoga flow to help build strength and confidence from the inside and out!