How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

The chakras are concentrated points of energy, and they add a spiritual dimension to health. Just as every structure in the physical body has a physiological purpose, each chakra has a spiritual one. In my holistic medical practice, I use the chakra system to explore the questions that science cannot yet answer. This helps my clients understand why they are suffering and what it all means.

Although the chakras are not physical structures, they can still be wounded and dysfunctional. When a chakra is "wounded," it simply means the energy of that chakra is discordant or chaotic. Sometimes this results from a negative or traumatic event during the developmental phase of life associated with that particular chakra. Other times, the wounding results from a prolonged imbalance (excess or deficiency) in the energy related to that particular chakra. Regardless of the source, wounding in the chakras inevitably affects our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual experiences.

Each chakra has a unique set of characteristics associated with it, and this includes a shadow state and a gift. When a chakra is "wounded," we live in the shadow frequency of that particular chakra. The healing path involves identifying and addressing the wound so we can transcend it and move into the gift frequency of that chakra. Wounded people wound others, and healed people heal others—so when you heal your chakras, you contribute to the healing of all those around you.

We've already covered the shadow of the root chakra and sacral chakra, and today we're discussing the wounds of the solar plexus and how to move through them to unlock the chakra's unique gifts.