How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

The more the world around us validates this identity, the more we are driven by perfectionism, self-judgment, and criticism. Every time we want to pursue something that makes us feel insecure, our critical mind raises its voice and keeps us small. Shame keeps us small. It's a protective mechanism, and it served us well earlier in life, but it comes with huge limitations. Shame keeps us incomplete yet tells us we are not enough. Shame drives our pursuit of perfection yet says we are not worthy. Shame tells us the things we really want in life are not possible (and they aren't, when we are driven by the voice of shame because we are not whole). And the only way to expand what is possible for yourself is to expand yourself in pursuit of wholeness (aka healing). This requires you to welcome all the parts of yourself in hiding back so you can integrate them into your psyche.