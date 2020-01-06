How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

This is the oldest wound there is. It usually forms at a very young age as we repress parts of ourselves in an attempt to secure love and acceptance. In the early years of life, being loved and accepted by our primary caregivers is critical to survival because we actually do need them to care for us to keep us alive. So when we feel as if that love is threatened, the primitive fight-or-flight response kicks in and we fear for our survival.

We quickly and instinctively learn to repress the parts of ourselves that we believe are unlovable, and we selectively express the characteristics and behaviors that our caregivers respond lovingly to.

These moments in early life when we feel unloved are often simple misunderstandings. But whether we are truly loved or not is irrelevant. What drives the wound of repression is the perception that expressing ourselves may result in rejection or abandonment and threaten our security. The ways we respond to this belief begin to shape our personalities and the rest of our lives.

Though this wound forms in the first seven years of life, it plants the seed for a lifetime of inauthentic and incomplete expression of oneself. As we mature we know that human survival is not dependent on the love or acceptance of others, but on a cellular level, it feels that way, and we remain deathly afraid to fully express ourselves. Until we become conscious of this wound, we cannot heal it.