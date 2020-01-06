How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

Many of my clients with root chakra issues are very unhappy in their corporate jobs. They desperately want to pursue another career path, but they are terrified of losing the stable paycheck and benefits, and they're equally fearful of what their friends and family will think. When we explore their dissatisfaction, we always find dysfunction in the root chakra. We discover that they didn't choose their current career path because it's what they truly wanted. They chose it because it made their parents proud, or it paid well or provided job security or social prestige. We discover that they have been repressing parts of themselves for so long, they cannot even remember who they authentically are and haven't a clue what will actually make them happy.