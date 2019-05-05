This Energetic Imbalance May Contribute To Your Anxiety & Allergies

The root chakra forms from conception through age 7, and imbalances in the root typically stem from unconscious fears about safety. Eventually, this energy can manifest as physical or mental illness, particularly if there are areas in our lives where we don't feel safe being authentic.

Exploring the root chakra in my practice helps many of my clients understand why they are prone to specific health issues. Physical conditions associated with the root usually result from confusion about what is safe and what is not. For example, when someone is complaining of anxiety with no identifiable source, their body is giving them physiological cues that they are not safe, an indication that there is work to be done in the root.

The immune system is one of the physical body's best means of protection, so imbalances in the root chakra can also contribute to a dysfunctional immune system. Allergies and autoimmune conditions are physiological expressions of an immune system that is confused about what is harmful and what is not. Rather than limiting its efforts to attacking foreign invaders, such as bacteria and viruses inside the body, the immune system reacts to the environment—or in the case of autoimmune conditions, the body itself.

While all of these health issues can be improved with lifestyle changes, nutrient supplementation, and medications, exploring and supporting the root chakra is integral to sustainable healing.