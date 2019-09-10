An N.D.'s Top 20 (Science-Backed) Ways To Treat Anxiety Naturally

As a women’s health expert who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I see that mental health issues are common concerns among many of the patients who meet with me. In fact, women are twice as likely to suffer from depression when compared to men, and anxiety is common enough that odds are you know someone who has dealt with it or maybe is still dealing with it. And maybe that someone is you. If it is, know that you're not alone. It's estimated that anxiety affects over 40 million adults in the United States, making it the most commonly diagnosed mood disorder. Out of those 40 million, only about 36.9 percent receive treatment.