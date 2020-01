11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles

Jivamukti was founded in 1984 by Sharon Ganon and David Life. Jivamukti is mainly vinyasa flow-style classes infused with Hindu spiritual teachings. A series of chants usually open the beginning of class followed up by a series of poses that align with the five tenets of Jivamukti yoga and philosophy. At its core, this style emphasizes connection to Earth as a living being, so most Jivamukti devotees follow their vegetarian philosophy.

Curious about the other benefits of yoga? Here's why practicing with a friend could increase those benefits in a significant way.