I Did Bikram Yoga Every Day For 30 Days. Here's What Happened

Since discovering the original form of hot yoga six years ago, Bikram has been the one constant in my life. Cities, jobs, and boyfriends have all come and gone—but Bikram has been my rock. There are few things in life that make me happier.

With such an intense love for my practice, you can probably imagine that the 30-day Bikram yoga challenge had been on my bucket list for years. I’d attempted the challenge (unofficially) a few times—10 days here, 14 there—but never for an entire month. After dipping my toes in, I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. So, before I could talk myself out of it, I signed up and embarked upon a 30-day journey of Bikram.

The rules were simple: Practice 30 times in 30 days. If you miss a day, no worries—you can simply make it up the next day with a double session. Piece of cake, right?

Wrong. Bikram is a roller coaster, and half the battle is staying in the room: 90 minutes, 26 fixed postures, each done twice. Two breathing exercises to rid any toxins, a warm-up sequence, and a lot of sweat. It’s not for the faint of heart, but there’s an energy that comes from it that you just won’t get from any other form of yoga.

Here’s what went down in 30 consecutive days of Bikram.