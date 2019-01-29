10 Amazing Things That Happen When You Do Yoga Every Day
The yoga industry has seen its fair share of fads—goat yoga, boozy yoga, and naked yoga, just to name a few—but there's one thing that remains a constant: People always roll out their mats. That's because it's an excellent way to get sweaty and centered, whether you're a total newbie or longtime pro. Plus, there are some seriously awesome health benefits of yoga that you can score from a daily practice. Here are just a few of the most impressive ones that are worth a pat on the back (because, yep, now you can reach that far):
1. You have better flexibility and mobility.
This one may be obvious, but it's worth mentioning because, hey, you may not have been able to touch your toes or connect your hands behind your back before practicing yoga. But being able to do that isn't the only benefit to getting bendy.
Because yoga has a ton of postures that are performed to improve flexibility and build muscular strength, it also retrains our deep connective tissue, says Emilie Perz, a yoga movement therapist and teacher in Los Angeles. "Stress and anxiety can leave our tissues tired, tight, and stuck," she explains. "[But] yoga focuses on whole body movement and awareness, so we can often use the poses to release and lengthen these chronically tight regions."
Not only does this mean more flexibility on the outside, but you can also retrain how your body's tissues hold together, Perz adds. The way to do that is with a consistent practice. "From more mobility to better posture, the poses themselves are a potent tonic that wakes our bodies up and moves them more freely through space," she says.
2. You might lose weight.
If you've always thought that high-intensity yoga classes were the only way to lose weight, it's time to retrain your brain. While there's certainly nothing wrong with those styles—and research shows Ashtanga, Bikram, and Iyengar varieties can be particularly effective thanks to their aerobic tendencies—a study from the American Journal of Managed Care found that a restorative practice can also be effective in lowering that number on the scale.
In the study, researchers divided a group of overweight women into two groups—those who took regular restorative yoga classes, and those who participated in stretching sessions, both of which lasted for 48 weeks. Those in the yoga group didn't bust out any hard-core postures or speedy flows; researchers said the classes focused instead on relaxation and stress reduction. Poses were held for long periods of time, measured breathing was emphasized, and meditative music was played.
With all that in mind, you'd think weight loss wouldn't really be the end goal. But this group lost significantly more subcutaneous fat (the kind that sits directly under the skin) than the stretching group did in the first six months and kept it off longer. So, this just goes to show that it's not always about going hard-core all the time.
3. You could get better at other workouts, too.
Listen, no human being is interested in one thing and one thing only. So it's OK to love yoga but also love bootcamp. Or running. Or touch football. Whatever your passion is, Perz says, it's likely that a regular yoga practice can help you perform better. "Repeating postures gives [deep connective tissue] more buoyancy and adaptability, which allows our muscles to fire more effectively," she explains. "This means practicing yoga daily may also help improve our performance in other exercise modalities."
Don't worry, this doesn't mean you have to start doubling up your workouts all the time. On days you have another routine on the schedule, a quick 10-minute flow in the morning could be just what you need to get your body (and mind) in prime condition, Perz says.
4. You could reduce chronic pain.
Chronic, always-present pain isn't something to mess around with. It can be seriously debilitating to your quality of life, and research shows it may even lead to depression. But multiple studies have found yoga to be an extremely effective treatment, especially for those suffering from chronic lower back pain, one of the most common forms, reports the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).
One such study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that those who had chronic lower-back pain self-reported better function and less pain after three months of weekly classes. They were also significantly more likely to quit pain relievers after a year. And with today's opioid epidemic, that's a great reason to give it a try.
5. You could boost your mental health.
All exercise is linked to lowering symptoms of depression, and yoga is no exception: A review of studies published in Frontiers in Psychiatry suggested that those with depression, schizophrenia, sleep problems, and other mental health conditions could all benefit from practicing yoga. Plus, Perz says that many people live for the mental benefits they experience. "When asked why we practice, both teachers and students alike tend to mention things like yoga being grounding, yoga [being] a tool to help them be 'in their body,' and yoga [being] the magic mood lifter," she says.
Yoga can also have an immediate mood-boosting effect. "There are so many postures in yoga that help with depression and mood," Robin Berzin, M.D., functional medicine physician and founder of Parsley Health, told mbg. Some of her favorites for this purpose: camel pose, pigeon pose, and legs up the wall, which help you quite literally open your heart and find new perspective.
"Even when the fog of depression seems impossibly thick," says Berzin, "connecting with the body is an awesome way to find presence, and presence is like a headlight that lets you see a way forward and out."
6. You may become more creative.
If you're struggling to pull together that work presentation or hit a roadblock on your great American novel, it may be time to roll out your mat. "Research suggests that by practicing the mindfulness components of yoga regularly—including meditation, mantra, and deep breathing techniques—you can stimulate and increase your alpha brain waves, or the happy calm brain waves," Perz says. "Through repetition of these mind-body techniques, you can alter the brain's architecture that taps into your place of connection and creativity."
7. You may have a more positive outlook.
You know it's true: The way you think and act on the regular greatly affects your mood and how you feel about yourself. So it's important to put yourself in a safe space where you don't feel judged and can be in tune with your thoughts. Yoga is the place for that. "By setting intentions at the beginning of class and focusing on the present moment, you become more aware of negative thought patterns as they arise," Perz says. "By understanding them and replacing them with a new activity, such as controlled breathing and mindful movement, you can reduce the psychological stress that onsets negative thoughts...and drastically improve your overall attitude and outlook."
8. You could lower your risk of heart disease.
Heart health is more important than ever, with recent research from the American Heart Association showing that heart attacks, high blood pressure, and diabetes are increasingly more common in younger people—especially women. But it turns out yoga may help lower your risk. A review of studies published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that practicing yoga could help just as much as conventional exercise, like brisk walking. In fact, the studies analyzed various types of yoga—both athletic and more gentle flows—as well as a wide range of people with various health conditions. Overall, they saw that those who practiced lowered their blood pressure by five points and decreased their levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol by 12 points. What this suggests: It's likely less about the type of yoga you're into and more about being consistent with your movement.
9. You could ease asthma symptoms.
You don't want to ditch your conventional care for treating asthma, but research shows that yoga could be a great complementary treatment to help ease symptoms. A small study, published in BMC Pulmonary Medicine, looked at 57 adults with mild to moderate asthma and found that those who added a yoga routine to their schedule for eight weeks dramatically lessened their symptoms and needed to use medication less often. This may be thanks to the breathing practices that are associated with yoga—often called pranayama.
10. You could stress less and sleep better.
Ah, sleep. It's the thing we're always told to get more of, no matter how elusive that concept seems. If you're struggling to snag more shut-eye, yoga could help. In fact, according to a recent national survey from the NCCIH, over 55 percent of yogis report improved sleep, and more than 85 percent said they were less stressed. Marlynn Wei, M.D., a psychiatrist in New York City, told Harvard Medical School that a lot of the credit (again) goes to the breathing practices in yoga, which can help you relax and relieve tension after a crazy stressful day.
