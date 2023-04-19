You know it's true: The way you think and act on the regular greatly affects your mood and how you feel about yourself. So it's important to put yourself in a safe space where you don't feel judged and can be in tune with your thoughts. Yoga is the place for that. "By setting intentions at the beginning of class and focusing on the present moment, you become more aware of negative thought patterns as they arise," Perz says. "By understanding them and replacing them with a new activity, such as controlled breathing and mindful movement, you can reduce the psychological stress that onsets negative thoughts...and drastically improve your overall attitude and outlook."