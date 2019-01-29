This one may be obvious, but it's worth mentioning because, hey, you may not have been able to touch your toes or connect your hands behind your back before practicing yoga. But being able to do that isn't the only benefit to getting bendy.

Because yoga has a ton of postures that are performed to improve flexibility and build muscular strength, it also retrains our deep connective tissue, says Emilie Perz, a yoga movement therapist and teacher in Los Angeles. "Stress and anxiety can leave our tissues tired, tight, and stuck," she explains. "[But] yoga focuses on whole body movement and awareness, so we can often use the poses to release and lengthen these chronically tight regions."

Not only does this mean more flexibility on the outside, but you can also retrain how your body's tissues hold together, Perz adds. The way to do that is with a consistent practice. "From more mobility to better posture, the poses themselves are a potent tonic that wakes our bodies up and moves them more freely through space," she says.