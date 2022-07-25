13 Powerful Mantras To Inspire Confidence, Peace, Protection & More

Traditionally, a mantra is a word or sound repeated to help with concentration during meditation, originally seen in Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

As sound healer and meditation expert Susy Markoe Schieffelin tells mbg, "Mantra means 'mind vehicle.' Mantra is a vehicle in the form of a word or syllable that uses vibration and sound to help us move beyond the thinking mind."

Different mantras have different meanings and effects, and Markoe Schieffelin explains that meditating on a mantra silently, or chanting it out loud, can help bring you into the more peaceful, subconscious mind. "Over time," she adds, "working with mantra can help you to create positive shifts in your mindset and therefore create positive changes in your life."

Mantras can be repeated any time, with mantra meditation being a popular practice for mantra enthusiasts. "I find that for people who believe that they 'can't meditate' or have especially 'busy' minds, chanting a mantra out loud gives the mind something positive to focus on, which can then allow it to slow down and bring a sense of stillness in meditation," Markoe Schieffelin adds.