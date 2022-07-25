13 Powerful Mantras To Inspire Confidence, Peace, Protection & More

When we're not living in the present, we can't truly appreciate today for the gift it is, and this mantra reminds us to slow down. "It's easy to get caught up in what we lost or what the state of the world will be in tomorrow, but less easy to keep ourselves in the here and now," Kaiser tells mbg, adding, "The best thing we can do for our mental well being is let go of yesterday and do our best not to dwell on tomorrow. Each day you wake is a new opportunity to do so."