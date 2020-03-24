 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Meditation
5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People

5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People

Emma Mildon
Written by Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Mother and Daughter Talking in home

Image by Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy

Last updated on March 24, 2020

As much as I would like to think of myself as an enlightened soul who never gets frustrated by life, that just isn't true. As a human, I have a tendency to be moody, irrational, sensitive, and selfish. We all hold on to a healthy mix of optimism and realism, and this list of mantras is for when you need an affirmation with a satisfying kick to it. Try one out the next time you're dealing with someone who makes you feel unsettled or frustrated:

1. People are jerks—love them anyway.

This is one that you can use during life's small, everyday annoyances. Add it into your "stay sane toolbox" and mutter it aloud the next time someone cuts you off in a traffic jam, steals your parking space, or jumps the line at the airport. Repetitively chant to yourself, "All people are worthy of love; all people are worthy of love" until you start to feel your frustration dwindle.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Smudge it. Karma's on the case.

This is an awesome affirmation for when you need to tell yourself not to sweat the small stuff or—as us New Age optimists would say—smudge the small stuff (smudging being an ancient ceremony that uses smudge sticks, usually of white sage, to clear away negative energy). Put it front and center in your thoughts to clear away anybody else's bad vibes. Try to visualize yourself being cleansed of their negativity until you're left feeling refreshed.

3. Breathe it all in; love it all out.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

It's amazing what a deep breath and the word love can do for someone at their breaking point. Try saying this one aloud to someone whose negativity is spilling over into your space (but maybe make sure it's someone who you know won't take offense to it!).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Enlighten up.

Keep this mantra up your sleeve for when you are confronted with narrow-minded people who disregard your feelings or put you down. It can be spoken aloud when your soul is at boiling point, said quietly to yourself, or internalized for a giggle within.

5. Woooosaaaaahhhh ...

We all know the famous Om chant—a gentle, reassuring, calming hum of a mantra that can be a powerful relaxation tool. Similarly, the woooosaaaaahhhh is the ultimate sound to unleash when you feel yourself losing patience. This long-winded sigh is for those moments when you're fed up beyond words. It really can transform a bad day into an OK one. Take one of those "breathe it all in" deep inhalations, and then woooosaaaaahhhh it all out.

Think of it as a release valve for your soul. I like to stretch my hands out when I say it, like I am surrendering to the stress. It can also be powerful to imagine all the strain and tension that has led up to your woooosaaaaahhhh release escaping through the top of your head, like the fizzy sound a bottle of soda makes when you open it...aaahhhhh.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Why You Dream & How To Interpret Your Dreams On A Deeper Level
Check out The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Learn how to really interpret your dreams with Emma Mildon's newest class.
LEARN MORE
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$39.99

Crystals 101

With Emma Mildon
Crystals 101
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mantras-to-help-you-deal-with-difficult-people

Your article and new folder have been saved!