5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People
As much as I would like to think of myself as an enlightened soul who never gets frustrated by life, that just isn't true. As a human, I have a tendency to be moody, irrational, sensitive, and selfish. We all hold on to a healthy mix of optimism and realism, and this list of mantras is for when you need an affirmation with a satisfying kick to it. Try one out the next time you're dealing with someone who makes you feel unsettled or frustrated:
1. People are jerks—love them anyway.
This is one that you can use during life's small, everyday annoyances. Add it into your "stay sane toolbox" and mutter it aloud the next time someone cuts you off in a traffic jam, steals your parking space, or jumps the line at the airport. Repetitively chant to yourself, "All people are worthy of love; all people are worthy of love" until you start to feel your frustration dwindle.
2. Smudge it. Karma's on the case.
This is an awesome affirmation for when you need to tell yourself not to sweat the small stuff or—as us New Age optimists would say—smudge the small stuff (smudging being an ancient ceremony that uses smudge sticks, usually of white sage, to clear away negative energy). Put it front and center in your thoughts to clear away anybody else's bad vibes. Try to visualize yourself being cleansed of their negativity until you're left feeling refreshed.
3. Breathe it all in; love it all out.
It's amazing what a deep breath and the word love can do for someone at their breaking point. Try saying this one aloud to someone whose negativity is spilling over into your space (but maybe make sure it's someone who you know won't take offense to it!).
4. Enlighten up.
Keep this mantra up your sleeve for when you are confronted with narrow-minded people who disregard your feelings or put you down. It can be spoken aloud when your soul is at boiling point, said quietly to yourself, or internalized for a giggle within.
5. Woooosaaaaahhhh ...
We all know the famous Om chant—a gentle, reassuring, calming hum of a mantra that can be a powerful relaxation tool. Similarly, the woooosaaaaahhhh is the ultimate sound to unleash when you feel yourself losing patience. This long-winded sigh is for those moments when you're fed up beyond words. It really can transform a bad day into an OK one. Take one of those "breathe it all in" deep inhalations, and then woooosaaaaahhhh it all out.
Think of it as a release valve for your soul. I like to stretch my hands out when I say it, like I am surrendering to the stress. It can also be powerful to imagine all the strain and tension that has led up to your woooosaaaaahhhh release escaping through the top of your head, like the fizzy sound a bottle of soda makes when you open it...aaahhhhh.