5 Calming Mantras To Help You Deal With Difficult People

We all know the famous Om chant—a gentle, reassuring, calming hum of a mantra that can be a powerful relaxation tool. Similarly, the woooosaaaaahhhh is the ultimate sound to unleash when you feel yourself losing patience. This long-winded sigh is for those moments when you're fed up beyond words. It really can transform a bad day into an OK one. Take one of those "breathe it all in" deep inhalations, and then woooosaaaaahhhh it all out.

Think of it as a release valve for your soul. I like to stretch my hands out when I say it, like I am surrendering to the stress. It can also be powerful to imagine all the strain and tension that has led up to your woooosaaaaahhhh release escaping through the top of your head, like the fizzy sound a bottle of soda makes when you open it...aaahhhhh.