Advertisement
Ready For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius? Here's How To Work With It
Sagittarius season has officially begun, and that means we have a new moon in Sagittarius on the horizon. As a time to set intentions and dream big, here's what to know about this new moon—plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon
The Sagittarius new moon will be exactly December 1 at 1:21 a.m. EST, and according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, this should be a fun and optimistic time as the holidays get underway.
"This is a great time to focus on new beginnings and manifestations and fill them with positive energy and curiosity with the influence of Sag," Quinn explains.
And remember, whether you're traveling for the holidays or feeling inspired to book a trip, Sag energy is very spontaneous. "This could lead to new perspectives or ideas, so allow the natural flow in while also being mindful that we just entered Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25," she adds.
As a refresher, Mercury retrograde can cause things like travel delays, technology mishaps, and communication issues, so factor that in. Quinn suggests being mindful of hiccups that could interfere with any holiday travel plans, and if nothing else, exercising patience. (Mars is going retrograde on December 6 too, further piling on the retrograde antics.)
"Take it all as a learning lesson to reflect and pause, and really lean into divine timing and know that it's working in your favor even if you can't see it," Quinn tells mindbodygreen. Again, Sagittarius energy wants you to explore, "but it just might not move really fast the way that Sag energy usually wants things to move," she adds.
All in all? The vibe of this new moon is about keeping one foot in front of the other, not giving up, and changing course if need be.
3 rituals to work with the Sagittarius new moon
Set intentions
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Sagittarius is an optimistic and lucky sign. We can all tap into that expansive energy by thinking big—and dreaming bigger—when it comes to this new moon's manifestations. "Sag is connected to the planet Jupiter, which is about luck and expansion, so it definitely encourages us to think big," she explains.
(Here's our full guide to setting intentions for more information!)
Do some candle magic
Speaking of intentions, what better way to amplify them than with some candle magic? (An especially good idea, considering this is a fire sign moon.)
According to Quinn, all you have to do is light a candle and hold your intention with it. Think of your intention as you watch it burn, perhaps even reciting it out loud and paying attention to how the candle is burning. Quinn says this is a reflection of the energy around your intentions.
When you're done, don't blow it out so as not to blow your intentions away. "Only snuff it when you're done burning it, and you can add a bowl of water next to it to help alchemize it," Quinn adds.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn suggests pulling a tarot spread to get more clarity around what this new moon means for you. Give your cards a shuffle and pull the following four-card spread:
- What have I let go of since the full moon?
- What opportunities is the new moon opening up for me?
- How is retrograde season going to create a pause for me?
- How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
As we gear up for the last new moon before the winter solstice, Sagittarius energy invites us to hold our vision for the future. We may be coming up on the darkest night of the year, but Sagittarius knows there is always somewhere to point its arrow.
With a new moon ritual or two, allow Sag's optimistic spirit to inspire your wildest dreams—and don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson