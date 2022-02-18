How To Do A Basic Tarot Reading For Yourself Or A Friend

In the late 16th and early 17th centuries, tarot was a simple parlor game. Within another 100 years, though, it had become a popular tool for divination.

Today, both tarot and oracle cards, which have fewer rules and a wider range of content, are still in heavy rotation among modern mystics (or anyone looking for a sneak peek into the future).

The enlightened soul searcher has his or her pick of playing cards these days, with traditional decks like the Rider-Waite deck, first published in 1909, and any number of cool and creative decks that appeal to the individual.

The trick to finding the right deck? It's simple—opt for one that really speaks to you.

The standard tarot deck has 78 cards, and each one has its own imagery and symbolism. The cards are split into two categories: 22 Major Arcana cards and 56 Minor Arcana cards. Here's a quick lowdown on each, but you can find a more thorough explainer of the 78 tarot cards here: