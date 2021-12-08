 Skip to content

37 Self-Care Ideas For Whenever You Want To Treat Yourself & Relax

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman In A Bathrobe and Towel Enjoying a Relaxing Moment

Image by Brkati Krokodil / Stocksy

December 8, 2021 — 23:05 PM

"Self-care" can look like a lot of different things depending on the person and what they really need at that moment. From face masks to breathwork to journaling, we rounded up 37 nourishing self-care ideas, plus got the lowdown on how self-care actually works—and why it's essential.

So, how does self-care really work?

While we may all do different things to get a dose of self-care, the objective is pretty universal: offering yourself a chance to do something that makes you feel good, just for the sake of caring for yourself.

As psychotherapist Megan Bruneau, M.A. explains to mbg, self-care is important and helpful both psychologically and physiologically. "Psychologically," Bruneau explains, "it's an opportunity for us to nurture our relationship to self and become more comfortable in solitude."

She notes that this is especially important during moments when we feel self-critical, which leads to shame, anxiousness, guilt, loneliness, and so on. "For those who struggle to be verbally kind to themselves and have self-compassion, self-care can offer a more direct avenue to expressions of self-love," she adds.

You can think of it like expressing a love language—but turned inward, Bruneau adds. Which of the five love languages do you like most? Be it with words of affirmation or gifts, practicing self-care is a chance to give yourself the love you want to receive.

"Self-care can also help us feel more confident and at ease, and can offer a space to reflect and process," says Bruneau. And physiologically, she adds, certain self-care practices can help to lower cortisol, a stress hormone, and increase levels of "feel good" hormones.

"Not only does this positively impact our health, mood, sleep, and relationships, it allows us to feel more present and connected to ourselves and others," Bruneau explains.

37 ideas to try:

Looking for a self-care practice to try today (and every day)? This lit has something for everybody.

  1. Take a walk
  2. Listen to uplifting music or an inspiring podcast
  3. Meditate
  4. Take a hemp supplement*
  5. Dance
  6. Do a breathwork routine
  7. Get acupuncture
  8. Spend some time journaling
  9. Take a bath
  10. Read 
  11. Make a vision board
  12. Watch a show or movie
  13. Play an instrument 
  14. Play a sport
  15. Do yoga
  16. Exercise
  17. Go to therapy or a support group
  18. Make yourself a meal from scratch
  19. Order takeout from your favorite restaurant
  20. Get your eyebrows done
  21. Do a face mask
  22. Cancel your plans and do something for yourself
  23. Draw or paint
  24. Go to a cat cafe or play with a pet
  25. Treat yourself to some retail therapy (with a budget!)
  26. Clean your home
  27. Go for a hike
  28. Write a letter to yourself or younger you
  29. Try a foot soak
  30. Catch up with an old friend
  31. Get a professional massage (or give yourself one!)
  32. Do a tarot reading for a question on your mind
  33. Get a pedicure
  34. Spend some time away from your phone
  35. Write a list of affirmations
  36. Watch the sunrise or sunset
  37. Have a good cry

The bottom line:

We all need regular self-care practices to keep us nourished on a physical, mental, and spiritual level. Whether you prefer a walk in nature or a movie night in, be sure to take a moment to support and care for yourself today.

