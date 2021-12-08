As psychotherapist Megan Bruneau, M.A. explains to mbg, self-care is important and helpful both psychologically and physiologically. "Psychologically," Bruneau explains, "it's an opportunity for us to nurture our relationship to self and become more comfortable in solitude."

She notes that this is especially important during moments when we feel self-critical, which leads to shame, anxiousness, guilt, loneliness, and so on. "For those who struggle to be verbally kind to themselves and have self-compassion, self-care can offer a more direct avenue to expressions of self-love," she adds.

You can think of it like expressing a love language—but turned inward, Bruneau adds. Which of the five love languages do you like most? Be it with words of affirmation or gifts, practicing self-care is a chance to give yourself the love you want to receive.

"Self-care can also help us feel more confident and at ease, and can offer a space to reflect and process," says Bruneau. And physiologically, she adds, certain self-care practices can help to lower cortisol, a stress hormone, and increase levels of "feel good" hormones.

"Not only does this positively impact our health, mood, sleep, and relationships, it allows us to feel more present and connected to ourselves and others," Bruneau explains.