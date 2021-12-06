Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

Sometimes on a busy, stressful day—you just need to dance it out.

Dance has all kinds of mental and physical benefits—from increasing endorphins to building muscle. As instructors at Forward_Space in NYC, we love creating accessible yet challenging classes that help your mind and body get stronger. Here, we're bringing you an 8-minute workout that challenges your upper body, while dancing the whole way through.

You don’t need any equipment for this routine—you'll feel the burn and work your arms with nothing but natural bodyweight. This is also great time to focus on your posture, and have fun dancing it out. This speedy workout is perfect to do any time of day, whenever you need a movement break or want to squeeze in a quick strength-supporting sesh.

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.