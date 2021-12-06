 Skip to content

An 8-Minute No Weight Arm Workout You Can Do Just About Anywhere

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
no weight arm workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

December 6, 2021

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

Sometimes on a busy, stressful day—you just need to dance it out.

Dance has all kinds of mental and physical benefits—from increasing endorphins to building muscle. As instructors at Forward_Space in NYC, we love creating accessible yet challenging classes that help your mind and body get stronger. Here, we're bringing you an 8-minute workout that challenges your upper body, while dancing the whole way through.

You don’t need any equipment for this routine—you'll feel the burn and work your arms with nothing but natural bodyweight. This is also great time to focus on your posture, and have fun dancing it out. This speedy workout is perfect to do any time of day, whenever you need a movement break or want to squeeze in a quick strength-supporting sesh.

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 8 minutes
  • Equipment: None
  • Instructions: Find demonstrations of each individual dance move & exercise below. Follow along with the video for choreography and timing.
Shoulder Rolls

shoulder rolls

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position, with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Lift your shoulders towards your ears, and make big circles backwards, loosening up your shoulders and back.
  3. That's one rep, repeat as indicated.

Backward Pulse

backward pulse

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Pulse your arms backwards, behind your body for two reps, then raise them towards the ceiling.
  3. That's one rep, repeat as indicated.

Under & Out

over & out

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Bend to your right as you reach your left hand diagonally upward. Reverse the movement and repeat on the opposite side.
  3. Pulse twice in each direction.
  4. Repeat as indicated.

Arm Circles

arm circles

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position, with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Stretch your arms out long to the sides of your body.
  3. Pivot your body from side to side, as you simultaneously create circles with your arms.
  4. Repeat as indicated.

Lunge + Triceps Kickback

lunge triceps kickback

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a high lunge position, with your right knee bent and left leg out long behind you.
  2. Bring your right arm in front of your face, and bend your elbow at a 90 degree angle.
  3. Extend your left arm out long behind your body. Bend your elbow to bring your left hand down, then engage your left tricep to extend your arm out again.
  4. Complete two reps, then in a fluid movement, extend both arms out in opposite directions,
  5. Repeat as indicated.

