mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
Why We're Adding More Mood-Boosting Dance To Our Movement Routines

Why We're Adding More Mood-Boosting Dance To Our Movement Routines

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Sporty Fitness Partners Laughing Together After Workout.

Graphic by mbg Creative x Santi Nuñez / Stocksy

January 8, 2021 — 10:53 AM
In 2021, we're focusing on joy. After the year we've had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we're going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new "Resolution Joy" installment, where you'll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and—dare we say?—fun activities.

Have you ever been bursting with so much happiness that you just start spontaneously dancing? (C’mon, it can’t just be us.)

There’s no denying that dance—whether you’re waltzing with a loved one, jumping around to your favorite jams with a friend, or even trying out a new TikTok routine—can bring on all the good feels. 

Not only is it fun, but dance also packs some pretty impressive physical and mental well-being benefits. For starters, it’s a fantastic workout that “combines cardiovascular, strength, balance, and flexibility components within the one activity,” exercise physiologist Carly Ryan previously told mbg. 

As Eudene Harry, M.D. points out: “Exercise is one of the all-time best ways to manage stress. It increases endorphins, reduces inflammation, improves brain health, cardiovascular health, and definitely mood.” And dance, in particular, has been studied as a powerful tool for lowering anxiety, increasing self-esteem, and improving psychological well-being.

Not to mention, those benefits can potentially multiply when you bring friends and family into the mix. One smaller study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that among their 69 participants, those who participated in regular group fitness classes had less perceived stress and better physical, mental, and emotional quality of life—compared with solo exercise, or none at all.

Another study in Lancet Psychiatry assessed the mental health of 1.2 million adults, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They found—across age, gender, education status, and income—people who exercised had fewer negative mental health days than people who didn't. In particular, people who participated in group workouts and team sports had the fewest bad days of all.

As we try to infuse as much joy as possible into 2021, mbg is making dance a regular part of our movement routine—and we're calling up all our virtual workout buddies to join in the fun.

To get the dance party started, we're unlocking our Dance Workouts To Boost Your Mood mbg class, taught by legendary instructor Simone de la Rue, for the entire month of January. So grab your workout partners—in your bubble or over video chat—and enjoy the benefits of these energizing dance classes all month long.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Motivation

How To Reframe Your Fitness Resolutions So They're Motivating, Not Shaming

Helen Phelan
How To Reframe Your Fitness Resolutions So They're Motivating, Not Shaming
Motivation

Research Finds An 11-Minute Workout That May Improve Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Research Finds An 11-Minute Workout That May Improve Heart Health
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing

Jamie Schneider
Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing
Beauty

Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips

Jamie Schneider
Yikes: 6 Sneaky Nail Mistakes Keeping You From Long & Strong Tips
Sex

There Are At Least 24 Types Of Orgasms: Here's How To Explore Each One

Kelly Gonsalves
There Are At Least 24 Types Of Orgasms: Here's How To Explore Each One
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults

Emma Loewe
News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults
Integrative Health

Put The Rumors To Bed: 4 Common Myths, Debunked By A Sleep Doctor

Jason Wachob
Put The Rumors To Bed: 4 Common Myths, Debunked By A Sleep Doctor
Beauty

How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA

Alexandra Engler
How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA
Functional Food

5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor
Mental Health

How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist

Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year

Abby Moore
What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/group-dance-workout-benefits-plus-class

Your article and new folder have been saved!