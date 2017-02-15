5 Reasons To Skip The Gym & Dance Every Single Day

It's important to look forward to your fitness time. This ensures that your fitness goals will last beyond the early months of the year. The gym is usually just used to get a quick workout in. Dance, however, is an experience. You have to concentrate and be present in the moment. This creates something to look forward to instead of something to check off the to-do list. David Kahn, an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, says that dancing "adds another aspect to exercise and its effect on our bodies and brains because it is a joyous activity." Dancing is unique in the way that you look forward to this time and know that you will come out the other end feeling high on life.

Taking the time to dance can be viewed as the opposite of cramming in a quick workout at the gym. Not only will your body be fitter, but your mind and emotions will be as well. Plus, you'll have fun doing it. With so many benefits, you can make time for this exercise routine and rock your fitness goals this year. Who doesn't want to feel alive?