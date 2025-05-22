Advertisement
7 Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales On Home Gym Equipment
Movement is an essential part of any well-being routine, but staying active on a busy schedule is easier said than done. Creating a home gym—or simply making space for dumbbells, treadmills, and smart equipment—is a great way to stay motivated. And there's no better time to shop for your space than the best Memorial Day weekend home gym equipment sales.
Top fitness brands are offering major discounts on everything you need to tackle cardio, strength training, and recovery from home. To save you time (and money), we’ve scoured around for the best Memorial Day weekend sales worth shopping now—so you can build your dream gym and crush your goals all summer long.
- Best deal on treadmills: NordicTrack’s Commercial 2450 treadmill for $500 off**
- Best deals on smart gyms: Tonal 2 for $500 off
- Best deal on stationary bikes: BowFlex VeloCore Bike for $700 off
- Best deal on adjustable dumbbells: LifePro PowerFlow Plus for $86 off
- Best deal on weighted vests: TRX HEXGRIP™ Weight Vest for $50 off
- Best deal on rowers: Hydrow Wave Rower for $500 off
- Best deal on Walking pads: WalkingPad C2 Foldable Walking Treadmill for $150 off
1. NordicTrack’s Commercial 2450 treadmill for $500 off**
Take your fitness routine to the next level with NordicTrack’s Commercial 2450 treadmill. This top-of-the line tread lets you sprint up to a 4:17-minute-mile-pace, with a powerful 4.25 CHP motor keeping every stride smooth—whether you’re maxing out the 12% incline or mimicking mountain trails with a -3% decline.
Create your own running routine or experience iFIT—the world's largest outdoor workout library, with progressive series led by expert trainers who guide you to results. Displayed on a 22-inch HD touchscreen, these immersive workouts can be done off or on the tread—though we recommend the latter. NordicTrack’s SmartAdjust™ and ActivePulse™ features automatically control the tread's speed and incline to match your instructor’s, so you hone in on training.
The best part? This top-of-the-line pick is $500 off right now in NordicTrack’s Memorial Day sale—though you can also shop markdowns on our other editor-approved designs like the Commercial 1750 ($500 off) and Commercial 1250 ($200 off).
Other highlights include:
- Built-in heart rate monitor compatibility
- Compatible with Bluetooth® headphones
- Folding SpaceSaver™ design
- USB-C charging port
- AutoBreeze™ fan
- Premium sound speakers
2. Tonal 2 for $500 off
Designed to be your smartest spotter and most motivating coach, Tonal 2 transforms any blank wall into a fully immersive strength training studio. It delivers up to 200 pounds of digital weight resistance, with AI-powered guidance to adjust your form (or workout difficulty) in real-time based on your performance.
Whether you're focused on building muscle or improving form, this wall-mounted system can take your workout to the next level with 5 weightlifting modes. Opt for Spotter if you want to max a little extra help during your reps; it removes weight when you struggle and restores the extra resistance once your form returns. Stick with Chains if you want to max out your load; it mimics the feel of actual chains in your workout.
Of course, you can also opt into other workouts, such as yoga, HIIT, and Pilates with both live and pre-recorded classes available.
Other highlights include:
- Sleek, space-saving wall-mounted design
- 5W Stereo Speakers
- 24” Touchscreen
- Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
3. BowFlex VeloCore Bike for $700 off
Sitting on a traditional stationary bike doesn't challenge your core nearly as much as riding on the road—unless you have the Bowflex VeloCore. An optional leaning mode allows the bike to tilt side to side as you ride, engaging your core as you cycle. Dynamic resistance lets you find the optimal difficulty to break a sweat (or feel like you're cycling down a mountain).
Choose between a 16" or 22" HD touchscreen, which displays Bowflex’s training platform JRNY. The free program offers on-demand classes, scenic rides, and adaptive workouts that adjust as you progress. You can even stream Netflix, Hulu, and other apps mid-ride.
With 100 resistance levels, dual-sided pedals, and a frame sturdy enough for out-of-the-saddle sprints, this bike is your one-way ticket to studio-level classes from the comfort of your living room.
Other highlights include:
- Adjustable seat and handlebars
- Bluetooth® speakers and heart rate armband included
- Streaming entertainment compatibility
- 3-pound dumbbells with built-in holders
4. LifePro PowerFlow Plus for $86 off
Keep your workout space streamlined with Lifepro's PowerFlow Plus dumbbells. The adjustable design is equivalent to ten pairs of weights, with options from 5 to 25 pounds per dumbbell—all it takes is a quick twist of the handle.
Whether you're doing curls, presses, or rows, the smooth selector system keeps transitions fast and frustration-free. A great option for beginners, they're ideal for ever-evolving fitness goals.
Other highlights include:
- Space-saving design
- Anti-slip steel handle
- Secure locking plates
5. TRX HEXGRIP™ Weight Vest for $50 off
Rucking is linked to stronger aerobic capacity1, muscular endurance2, increased calorie burn3, and improved bone health, which makes it a great activity for boosting your longevity. And while rucking is technically carrying at least 30% of your body weight, many of us will need time to work up to that level of resistance.
Enter: the TRX HEXGRIP Weight Vest. Available in either 20 or 40 pounds, this sleek design is adjustable over your shoulders and around the waist to guarantee a secure fit. The durable materials—which are scuff- and dirt-resistant—have the brand's signature Hex Node material to prevent slipping.
Other highlights include:
- Evenly distributed weight load
- Adjustable hook and belt closures
- Free TRX training included
6. Hydrow Wave Rower for $500 off
Sleek, quiet, and surprisingly compact, the Hydrow Wave mimics the feel of open water with an electromagnetic drag system. This means the resistance of each stroke feels similar to water—and the brand takes the experience one step further with live and on-demand workouts filmed on actual rivers and lakes.
Stream the videos on the 16" HD touchscreen with instruction from Olympians and other athletes, or take the practically silent rower at your own speed for a full-body workout that doubles as cardio. FYI, the Wave is about 30% smaller than the original Hydrow, making it a smart pick for tighter spaces without sacrificing performance.
Other highlights include:
- Real-water feel with electromagnetic resistance
- Compact frame with upright storage
- Access to Hydrow’s full workout library (membership required)
- Ergonomic, quiet gliding seat
- Bluetooth® and WiFi enabled
7. WalkingPad C2 Foldable Walking Treadmill for $150 off
Designed for low-impact movement that fits your day (and your space), the WalkingPad CR2 is a foldable treadmill made for multitaskers. Its under-desk design lets you walk while you work, stream, or take calls without the space needed for traditional treadmills.
While the smaller motor means you'll max out at just 3.0 MPH, it's a great choice for those who plan to use the Walking Pad just for just that—walking. (Otherwise we recommend investing more in an option like NordicTrack.)
We love that the CR2 folds in half for easy storage and has built-in transport wheels for easy storage and set-up. And thanks to adjustable speed settings and a quiet motor, it’s a great way to stay active without disrupting your routine.
Other highlights include:
- Compact, foldable frame
- Low-noise motor
- LED display for speed, time, and steps
- Remote and app control options
- Built-in wheels for portability
The takeaway
Whether you're short on space, pressed for time, or simply prefer working out at home, the right equipment can make staying active feel effortless. From foldable walking pads and smart strength systems to immersive rowers and lean-into-it bikes, this year’s Memorial Day deals cover every kind of movement. Use these discounts from TRX, NordicTrack, Bowflex, Tonal, and more to invest in gear that works for your goals, your space, and your schedule.