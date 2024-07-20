On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Virgin emphasized the importance of training to "get better at life." By focusing on the muscles you’ll use today, tomorrow, and 30 years from now, you’ll set yourself up to feel stronger and healthier in everyday life. And per Virgin, that's exactly what rucking does. “When you walk around with a 10 to 15 pound rucking vest on and then take it off, it makes your activities of daily living feel much easier," she says.