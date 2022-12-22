Whether your exercise of choice is walking or hitting up the gym, the best weighted vests will elevate any workout. These vests are either pre-weighted, or have removable weights, and can be used for a wide range of activities, including walking, hiking, crossfit, running, and more.

Besides being convenient and easy to use (no more lugging around bulky weights), they also have proven health benefits. In 2021, research found that individuals who wore a weighted vest that was 10% of their body weight burned a significantly higher amount of calories1 compared to those only wearing 5% of their weight, or no weight at all. Studies have also shown that strength training can help balance blood sugar, enhance bone health, and may even help improve self-confidence.

Choosing the right weighted vest can feel overwhelming, which is why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Using expert advice, research, and reviews, we've rounded up the best weighted vests of 2023 to help boost your next workout.