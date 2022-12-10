Rowing machines are tough to beat when it comes to getting an effective full-body workout. These machines work your upper and lower body, and also provide a heart-pumping cardio challenge.

That said, using a rower at home can be tedious, performing the same motion over and over. The Aviron Strong Series rower stands out above the rest as an engaging and motivating cardio machine. The 22-inch HD screen even has gaming and streaming capabilities, including Netflix, Youtube, and Spotify. Yup, you can play games while you row, enter live competitions, join coached and guided programs, or choose scenic rowing to immerse yourself in a natural landscape.

Other key features include accessible seating and frame size. The Strong Series has a large ergonomic seat and adjustable foot width, a low handrail, and a higher seat for an easier time getting on and off the rower. It also has a higher-than-average weight capacity of 507 pounds and accommodates people up to 6-foot-8, while still being surprisingly compact and easy to store upright. Another plus? If you tend to experience back pain, you can add lumbar support.

One downside is that you'll need a monthly subscription if you want to access the Aviron classes, which seems to be the only complaint amongst hundreds of positive reviews.