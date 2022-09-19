From improved cardiovascular health and cognitive function to a refreshing boost of endorphins, biking has a ton of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. The best at-home exercise bikes offer a convenient way to reap these benefits without ever leaving your home—no fitness studio required.

At-home workout equipment is typically not cheap, so we’ve found the best exercise bikes to fit many different budgets, which means there are a wide variety of features, add-ons, and accessories to consider. Some bikes come equipped with dumbbells, exercise mats, water bottle holders, and mounts, and ports for your tablet or phone. Many have companion apps with access to live or on-demand classes, and a few even have the ability to connect with additional fitness and health apps via Bluetooth.

Here are the best indoor exercise bikes to help you achieve all the benefits of cycling without having to leave your home.