 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
The 9 Best At-Home Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home

The 9 Best At-Home Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home

Emily Shiffer
Written by Emily Shiffer
Best Exercise Bikes Hero Image Woman on Bike at Home

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 19, 2022 — 11:02 AM

From improved cardiovascular health and cognitive function to a refreshing boost of endorphins, biking has a ton of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. The best at-home exercise bikes offer a convenient way to reap these benefits without ever leaving your home—no fitness studio required. 

At-home workout equipment is typically not cheap, so we’ve found the best exercise bikes to fit many different budgets, which means there are a wide variety of features, add-ons, and accessories to consider. Some bikes come equipped with dumbbells, exercise mats, water bottle holders, and mounts, and ports for your tablet or phone. Many have companion apps with access to live or on-demand classes, and a few even have the ability to connect with additional fitness and health apps via Bluetooth.

Here are the best indoor exercise bikes to help you achieve all the benefits of cycling without having to leave your home.

How to choose the right exercise bike

If you are someone who loves to see numbers and track your performance, you will want to look for a bike with a performance monitor,” says Stevie Vladic, cycling instructor with CycleBar XPRO for Xponential+. “Different bikes track different stats, like mileage, output of power, how much resistance you have on, etc.”

Another consideration, according to NASM-CPT, cycling instructor, and certified group fitness instructor Susane Pata, is the space you will dedicate to your bike. “It doesn’t even have to be an expensive renovation of space—just a mental acknowledgement that this sacred space is where the work and fitness gains happen,” she explains. “If you have a space dedicated to this mentality where there is a certain activity that is going to happen, you are less likely to skimp out and more likely to be consistent with workouts that really count.”

How we picked:

Reviews

Positive customer feedback helped us determine which bikes were worth considering and which ones weren’t.

Price

At-home bikes are notoriously expensive, which is why this list ranges from affordable to splurge-worthy picks.

Resistance settings

Resistance is what makes indoor cycling so hard. How you add or remove the resistance  can make or break whether  you like a bike. Some bikes even adjust the resistance on their own without you having to touch a thing.

Tech capabilities

When purchasing an exercise bike, tracking and tech capabilities are among the most important features to consider (if you’re prepared to spend a little more). We considered the type of stats that each of these bike tracks, such as heart rate, resistance, distance, output, etc.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

While an at-home exercise bike is a large investment, it is a great way to stay in shape and stay mentally healthy. Having a bike in your home can be highly motivating, and it can save you time and money in the long run. And with many of these companies offering classes beyond just cycling, an at-home exercise bike can be like having a full-on gym membership in your own home—especially if you add on a compact treadmill.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emily Shiffer
Emily Shiffer

More On This Topic

Routines

11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, Demonstrated By Our Top Trainers

Merrell Readman
11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, Demonstrated By Our Top Trainers
Routines

Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

Merrell Readman
Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Beauty

The Best Time To Shower To Avoid Hair Damage & Breakage

Hannah Frye
The Best Time To Shower To Avoid Hair Damage & Breakage
Integrative Health

The One Thing To Do As You Age For Better Memory + More Happiness

Sarah Regan
The One Thing To Do As You Age For Better Memory + More Happiness
Beauty

This Ingredient Pair Is The Ultimate Power Couple For Dewy Skin

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Pair Is The Ultimate Power Couple For Dewy Skin
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Omega-3 Supplement Takes Care Of My Heart Health & The Planet

Jason Wachob
This Omega-3 Supplement Takes Care Of My Heart Health & The Planet
Integrative Health

Want To Live Longer? Pay Attention To This Muscle Group

Emma Loewe
Want To Live Longer? Pay Attention To This Muscle Group
Beauty

The Autumn Equinox Is Coming Up — Here's How To Keep Your Summer Glow

Hannah Frye
The Autumn Equinox Is Coming Up — Here's How To Keep Your Summer Glow
Beauty

PSA: Hailey Bieber's "Glazed Donut Nails" Recently Got A Major Fall Upgrade

Hannah Frye
PSA: Hailey Bieber's "Glazed Donut Nails" Recently Got A Major Fall Upgrade
Integrative Health

This Is How To Make Your Muscles Act Younger As You Age & Increase Longevity

Jason Wachob
This Is How To Make Your Muscles Act Younger As You Age & Increase Longevity
Beauty

This $14 Product Helps You Apply Bold Eyeshadow Looks Like A Pro

Hannah Frye
This $14 Product Helps You Apply Bold Eyeshadow Looks Like A Pro
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-exercise-bike

Your article and new folder have been saved!