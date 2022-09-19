The 9 Best At-Home Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home
From improved cardiovascular health and cognitive function to a refreshing boost of endorphins, biking has a ton of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. The best at-home exercise bikes offer a convenient way to reap these benefits without ever leaving your home—no fitness studio required.
At-home workout equipment is typically not cheap, so we’ve found the best exercise bikes to fit many different budgets, which means there are a wide variety of features, add-ons, and accessories to consider. Some bikes come equipped with dumbbells, exercise mats, water bottle holders, and mounts, and ports for your tablet or phone. Many have companion apps with access to live or on-demand classes, and a few even have the ability to connect with additional fitness and health apps via Bluetooth.
Here are the best indoor exercise bikes to help you achieve all the benefits of cycling without having to leave your home.
How to choose the right exercise bike
“If you are someone who loves to see numbers and track your performance, you will want to look for a bike with a performance monitor,” says Stevie Vladic, cycling instructor with CycleBar XPRO for Xponential+. “Different bikes track different stats, like mileage, output of power, how much resistance you have on, etc.”
Another consideration, according to NASM-CPT, cycling instructor, and certified group fitness instructor Susane Pata, is the space you will dedicate to your bike. “It doesn’t even have to be an expensive renovation of space—just a mental acknowledgement that this sacred space is where the work and fitness gains happen,” she explains. “If you have a space dedicated to this mentality where there is a certain activity that is going to happen, you are less likely to skimp out and more likely to be consistent with workouts that really count.”
The takeaway
While an at-home exercise bike is a large investment, it is a great way to stay in shape and stay mentally healthy. Having a bike in your home can be highly motivating, and it can save you time and money in the long run. And with many of these companies offering classes beyond just cycling, an at-home exercise bike can be like having a full-on gym membership in your own home—especially if you add on a compact treadmill.