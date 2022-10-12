Cycling is one of the foundational forms of cardiovascular exercise—but it's not all SoulCycle classes and at-home Peloton rides. High-intensity training on a cycling bike isn't the only way to reap the benefits of this activity.

"There are plenty of benefits to any form of cycling, whether that's taking part in a spin class, going for a bike ride, or using a stationary bike," says London-based performance coach and celebrity trainer Artur Zolkiewicz. "Cycling is classified as an aerobic1 activity, and when performed consistently, can contribute to many positive health changes [such as] losing weight, increasing stamina, improving your fitness and strength, and over the long-term, impacting heart health, lung capacity, bone density, and overall muscle strength."

What's more, one study found2 that engaging in moderate aerobic activity, like biking, improves sleep quality. Considering the effects of biking reach far beyond the power you feel pushing through max resistance on the belt, it's no surprise that interest in the at-home exercise equipment has soared. The best exercise bikes keep their cycling regimens going year-round, but there are many different forms of exercise bikes to choose from.

"Assault bikes are favored among crossfit gyms due to their workload requirement, while stationary spin bikes are great because you can set the climb or resistance to whatever your fitness level or goals might be with guaranteed stability," says NASM certified personal trainer and Sweat to Protect founder and Brittnei Schaeffler, NASM-CPT.

Which brings us to the recumbent bike, a low-impact type of bike for cycling that can still get the heart-rate up and support your well-being without putting as much stress on your body.