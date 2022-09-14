It's no secret that Peloton has been a leader in at-home fitness culture. Its iconic bike, user-friendly app, and star instructors have made the brand into something of an empire.

But at $2,495 for the Bike+ Basic model and mandatory $44 per month subscription fee to access classes, shopping for a Peloton bike can lead to a serious case of sticker shock—or even buyer's remorse if it ends up collecting more dust than you anticipated.

As an ACE-certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, I often advise my clients to choose a form of cardiorespiratory activity they predominantly enjoy. That way, they're more likely to adhere to their workout routine.

Thankfully, the market is flooded with incredible Peloton alternatives that help you kick your workouts up a notch, fit into a tight space in your living room, and still make you feel like you're partying with your pals in a ritzy boutique fitness studio. Here, I've rounded up the best Peloton alternatives of 2022 to shop right now.