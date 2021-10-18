Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.

Earlier this month, I shared a low-impact, high-intensity cardio workout using a mini trampoline. Now, I've created a workout that's similarly gentle on your joints, but doesn't require any equipment (except, maybe a yoga mat). Introducing, your new favorite low-impact cardio sculpting workout to do at home.

The objective of this 10-minute routine is to get stronger and spike our heart rates at the same time. So, essentially, you’re getting the best of both worlds—cardio mixed with strength—all wrapped up into a quick workout.

This routine includes strength- and balance-focused movements, with a cardio push! As you move through the workout, I encourage you to focus on your breathing, to really help get the most out of the 10 minutes. Also, one of my tricks to help engage your core, is to exhale purposefully—almost like you're getting the wind knocked out of you.

I suggest doing this type of speedy cardio workout 3 to 5 times per week, to get a quick energy boost, elevate your heart rate, and help your body feel amazing. It's a particularly nice wakeup call if you've been sitting for an extended period of time.

Give this 10-minute low-impact cardio routine a try yourself! See how much it helps shake up your energy and get that heart pumping—with barely any time, minimal space, and no equipment necessary.

Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm going to share four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.