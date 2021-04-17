Ready, set, think of a cardio exercise! While running, cycling, swimming, or even dancing might come to mind—cardiovascular fitness (aka aerobic exercise) really involves any type of movement that increases your heart rate. That means, you can get a solid cardio sesh in the comfort of your own living room.

Why bother with cardio? This type of workout helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, manage cholesterol, improve circulation, promote the removal of cellular waste, and aid with sleep. Plus, of course, it has major heart health benefits (think: blood pressure management and heart disease prevention)—which is why the American Heart Association advises getting at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise per week, or 75 minutes of high intensity.

To help add more heart-pumping joy to your fitness routine, we've rounded up 10 fantastic cardio exercises, from two of our favorite fitness trainers. Add one of these moves to one of your go-to routines, or choose a few exercises below to create a full cardio circuit.